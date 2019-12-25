New stages coming to Dr. Mario World tomorrow

Nintendo has introduced at present that model new phases will probably be added to the iOS and Android title Dr. Mario World tomorrow. In case you’ve been enjoying by means of the cell recreation then remember to test for a recreation replace tomorrow on the App Retailer or Google Play. In case you handle to beat the brand new Particular Stage then you definitely’ll encounter a brand new character. The phases will probably be added at 1am PT on the 26th December.

Crimson: “Hey! I heard new stages will be added Dec. 26 at 1 AM PT. But, that’s not all! The reward for clearing the Special Stage is a new doctor. Who could it be?” #DrMarioWorld pic.twitter.com/Tsblti7AJK — Dr. Mario World (@Drmarioworld_EN) December 25, 2019