New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update Gives Everyone Access to Preorder Bonus Content

Followers who could have missed out on the preorder bonuses for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are actually in luck. The title’s newest replace, Patch 1.07, unlocks the preorder bonus content material for everybody, no additional value or preorder crucial. This content material features a new lightsaber coloration, additional lightsaber hilts, and a few skins for BD-1 and the Mantis. Patch 1.07 additionally introduces an attention-grabbing change to Photograph Mode, which basically retains gamers from profiting from the mode’s explosive capabilities.

The preorder bonus content material that’s now unlocked for all gamers contains the next:

Orange Lightsaber Blade Shade

Mygeeto Marketing campaign Lightsaber Hilt

Umbaran Marketing campaign Lightsaber Hilt

Bee-D-1 Pores and skin

Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis Pores and skin

The remainder of Patch 1.07 accommodates typical bug fixes and enhancements, barring one particular adjustment. Following the arrival of Photograph Mode in December, gamers seen a neat exploit when in fight. If an enemy shot a rocket, gamers may change to Photograph Mode and run the digicam into the rocket, destroying it within the course of. With Patch 1.07, this nifty exploit is now not accessible to be used.

Try the entire notes for Patch 1.07 under:

Fixes and Enhancements

We’ve fastened a problem the place Bounty Hunters would typically get caught in Zeffo.

Not solely was the Photomode digicam capable of explode rockets, it may work together with set off volumes throughout the ranges that might probably break the sport. We’ve fastened this to make sure that you could proceed enjoying the sport after utilizing Photomode. Sadly, this additionally implies that rockets might be unaffected by the digicam shifting ahead.

There was a bug that was inflicting one of many elevators within the final stage to generally tend of disappearing. It ought to now be current always.

We’ve improved collision on Ilum.

Our language translations have been up to date.

There was a problem the place some textual content was overlapping in Photomode for particular display ratios. That has been fastened.

The Albino Wyyyschokk tactical information entry wasn’t showing for all customers, this could now be fastened.

We’ve fastened Gorgara having an inclination to vanish at particular instances on Dathomir

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now for the HEARALPUBLICIST four, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Reddit via MP1st]