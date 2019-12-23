New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lego coming Boxing Day

Neglect Christmas Day – Boxing Day will carry the most effective present in each this galaxy and one far distant.

Lego has revealed that UK followers will have the ability to get their palms on model new Star Wars lego on Boxing Day, together with units based mostly on new movie The Rise of Skywalker.

The brand new merchandise based mostly on Episode IX consists of Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter, a Sith TIE fighter and the Sith Troopers Battle Pack. Kylo Ren’s Shuttle and a Resistance Y-Wing are additionally out there in smaller microfighter editions for £eight.99 every.

There’s additionally unique trilogy content material for the old fashioned followers, together with Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder, Obi-Wan’s Hut, a Snowspeeder, a Mandalorian Battle Pack and a T-16 Skyhopper vs Bantha microfighter.

Should you’re extra of a prequel fan (they do exist), then come Boxing Day you possibly can recreate Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s climactic showdown with the Duel on Mustafar set.

The units can be found in a variety of costs, from the collectable £eight.99 microfighters to the £89.99 X-Wing set, which options a formidable 761 items and minifigures of Poe Dameron, Jannah and a mysterious Knight of Ren.

Orders of Star Wars content material over £40 from the Lego Store web site additionally baggage you an unique free Obi-Wan Kenobi minifigure, to get you all ready for his upcoming Disney sequence.

Star Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in cinemas now, and has been met with combined opinions. It options Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, and is the final instalment within the episodic Skywalker saga.