New storm set to hit Southern California Sunday, bringing more rain

After a weekend reprieve, extra rain is anticipated to hit Southern California late Sunday by means of Monday.

Nonetheless, it’s not anticipated to be as robust a storm as this week’s soaker, which closed freeways and brought about flooding.

“It’s going to be a typical winter storm,” mentioned Andrew Rorke, a senior forecaster with the Nationwide Climate Service in Oxnard. “Nothing earth-shattering.”

That system is anticipated to drop solely 1 / 4 of an inch to half an inch of rain throughout the area earlier than it strikes out by Tuesday, simply in time for New 12 months’s celebrations. Forecasters say it’s too early to inform how low snow ranges will get with this subsequent storm. Rorke mentioned snow from the system may have an effect on journey main as much as New 12 months’s Day.

This week’s storm dumped an inch to three.5 inches of rain throughout Los Angeles County over the course of two days. Alhambra obtained a strong soaking, with three.46 inches — the very best within the area — whereas South Gate and Pasadena obtained three.02 inches and a pair of.91 inches, respectively. The storm dumped 1.75 inches on downtown Los Angeles throughout the identical interval, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service.

In Orange County, Huntington Seashore was atop the chief board by way of rainfall, receiving 2.48 inches in the course of the 12-hour interval ending at eight a.m. Thursday, in keeping with the climate service.

Corona del Mar additionally bought a soaking, with 2.12 inches of rain recorded throughout that interval. Elements of Laguna Seashore additionally neared the 2-inch mark. Costa Mesa obtained 1.65 inches of rain, and 1.74 inches fell at John Wayne Airport, the climate service reported.

The storm additionally despatched rocks sliding onto Laguna Canyon Street close to Canyon Acres Drive in Laguna Seashore early Thursday, damaging a automobile. Laguna Canyon Street between El Toro Street and Canyon Acres will likely be closed till 2 p.m. Friday as crews work on stabilizing the hillside.

