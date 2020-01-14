New Sultan of Oman: 10 facts you need to know about Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al-Said

The plane that helped kill Qassem Soleimani













Oman has named HM Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al-Stated because the nation’s new Sultan following the loss of life of his cousin Sultan Qaboos bin Stated al-Stated. Oman’s late Sultan Qaboos bin Stated named his most popular successor in a sealed envelope earlier than he died on Friday, January 10. After ruling Oman for practically 5 a long time, Qaboos bin Stated handed away on the age of 79.

As Qaboos had no kids and had not publicly appointed a successor. A 1996 statute says the ruling household should select a successor inside three days of the throne changing into vacant.

In his first public speech, Sayyid Haitham asserted that he’ll proceed to pursue Qaboos’ peace-oriented overseas coverage and give attention to Oman’s financial progress. He additionally mentioned that he’ll focus totally on exterior relations, promising to keep up pleasant ties with all, and on Oman’s custom of mediation.

As Sultan, Sayyid Haitham holds the place of Prime Minister, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defence, Finance and International Affairs.

10 details about Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq, the brand new Sultan of Oman

The 66-year-old Haitham bin Tariq succeeded his cousin Qaboos bin Stated who handed away on January 10.

Beforehand served as minister of heritage and tradition and undersecretary and secretary-general of the ministry of overseas affairs.

In 2013, he was appointed because the Head of Oman’s growth committee.

Chairman of the committee for the longer term imaginative and prescient of “Oman 2040″.

Graduate from the College of Oxford studied diplomacy.

First head of the Oman Soccer Affiliation within the early 1980s.

Married and has two sons and two daughters.

He’s well-known amongst diplomatic circles globally.

Owns mega-real property enterprise Blue Metropolis, which confronted difficulties.

His father, Tariq bin Taimur, was briefly prime minister within the early 1970s.

PM Modi congratulates the brand new Sultan of Oman

In a heat gesture to strengthen India’s bilateral relationship with Oman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prolonged congratulations to HM Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Stated.

“I heartily congratulate HM Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said on taking over as Sultan of Oman. I am confident that under his leadership, Oman will continue to progress and prosper and contribute to global peace. India has millennia-old relations with Oman. We look forward to working hand in hand with HM Sayyid Haitham to further strengthen our strategic partnership,” PM Modi tweeted.

India-Oman relations

Diplomatic relations between India and Oman have been established in 1955 and upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2008. Oman has been supportive of India’s bid for everlasting membership of the UN Safety Council.

India was Oman’s third-largest commerce companion for each imports and non-oil exports in 2018. Oman can be dwelling to round eight,00,00zero Indians with nearly all of them as employees and professionals like medical doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, nurses and academics.