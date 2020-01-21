New Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE RAW

News TV SHOWS

January 21, 2020
You by no means know what can occur in WWE. There was a title change tonight on the way in which to the Royal Rumble.

The Viking Raiders joined Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe’s facet this week of their battle towards Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and AOP. In a really stunning transfer, Rollins booked a Uncooked Tag Crew Title match for in a while within the present.

When it was all stated and accomplished we have now new Uncooked Tag Crew Champions. That is Buddy Murphy’s first run with tag crew titles in WWE.

