New Tennis Era Kicks Off With ATP Cup

Tennis’ progressive new staff championship kicks off the boys’s 2020 season on Friday, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic amongst these searching for a profitable begin forward of the primary Grand Slam of the 12 months. The ATP Cup will see 24 nations break up into six teams throughout three Australian cities, with eight groups rising from the round-robin to compete in a knockout section till one nation is left standing. It’s the sport’s latest event and the third males’s staff occasion competing for the hearts and minds, and , of followers, together with a revamped Davis Cup and the annual Laver Cup, which pits Europe towards the World.

But it surely has already suffered setbacks, with main drawcard Roger Federer opting to provide it a miss and Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori pulling out injured.

Regardless of this, world quantity two Djokovic stated the transfer in the direction of extra staff tennis was good for a sport greatest recognized for the individuality of its world superstars.

“More than 90 percent of the time, we’re playing as individuals and we don’t have too many team events,” stated the Serbian nice, who additionally heads the ATP participant council.

“This is going to bring together a lot of nations and, for me personally, it will be a very nice and proud moment to represent my country. An event like this is truly going to make an impact.”

Sydney hosts the finals, together with group video games, that are additionally held in Brisbane and Perth with USD 15 million in prize cash and as much as 750 singles and 250 doubles ATP rankings factors at stake.

Australian star Nick Kyrgios agrees with Djokovic, believing it is going to be “an awesome event”.

“I know everyone on the Tour wants to be with their teammates. There’s nothing better than playing for your country against the other best players in the world,” he stated.

Seeking to the long run

Whereas Federer, Nishikori and Murray are lacking, a lot of the world’s high 30 males are enjoying.

The championship, from January Three-12, will function two ties every day within the three cities in the course of the spherical robin, comprising two singles matches then a doubles.

Belgium kick off the Sydney motion towards Moldova earlier than Britain face Bulgaria.

Kyrgios spearheads native hopes for Australia in Brisbane towards the Alexander Zverev-led Germany whereas Greece tackle Canada in the identical metropolis.

First up in Perth will likely be the USA towards Norway adopted by Russia and Italy.

Djokovic makes his event debut in Brisbane for Serbia on day two, as does Spanish world primary Nadal in Perth.

Below the format, the second-ranked singles gamers from every nation face one another first, then the top-ranked males forward of a probably decisive doubles.

A rustic profitable two of three matches will declare the tie.

In addition to the gamers, some big-name former stars are captaining their international locations, together with Boris Becker (Germany), Marat Safin (Russia), Tim Henman (Britain), Lleyton Hewitt (Australia), and Thomas Muster (Austria).

Beforehand the boys’s season kicked off with gamers unfold throughout varied smaller-scale tournaments, and outgoing ATP chairman Chris Kermode stated it made much more sense to have everybody below one umbrella.

“The ATP Cup fits perfectly with our strategy to innovate and look towards the future,” he stated.

“The first week of the season is when the players want to play and that’s why the tournament has their strong support.”

Group A (Brisbane) – Serbia, France, South Africa, Chile

Group B (Perth) – Spain, Japan, Georgia, Uruguay

Group C (Sydney) – Bulgaria, Belgium, Nice Britain, Moldova

Group D (Perth) – Russia, Italy, USA, Norway

Group E (Sydney) – Austria, Croatia, Argentina, Poland

Group F (Brisbane) – Germany, Greece, Canada, Australia