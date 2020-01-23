New TikTok Challenge Has Apparently ‘Led To Multiple House Fire Incidents’ — What Parents Need To Know HERE!

Transfer over, Tide Pod Problem — you’ve obtained firm from the most popular social media outlet on the planet!

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities officers in Massachusetts issued a parental advisory warning notifying dad and mom of a brand new problem being completed on video-sharing platform TikTok reportedly “involving the unsafe use of electricity and fire.” Wait, WTF?!

In keeping with native Massachusetts TV station WHDH, State Hearth Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey referred to as out no less than two documented incidents system injury and fires within the state, each because of teenagers allegedly collaborating in a brand new “TikTok Challenge” of types.

Apparently, the problem entails teenagers utilizing TikTok to document themselves sliding a penny behind a cellphone charger that’s partially plugged into the wall; when the coin hits the uncovered metallic prongs, sparks then shoot out of the outlet. Not surprisingly, this problem isn’t precisely nice for methods within the properties and buildings the place it’s being completed.

In keeping with Ostroskey, there have been no less than two confirmed incidents concerning the problem to this point inside Massachusetts: one home hearth within the metropolis of Holden, and one burned-out electrical socket and frazzled wiring system at a highschool in Westford. Apparently, the scholars who burned out the socket at that college are anticipated to face prison prices due to it. Not nice!

Ostroskey added extra concerning the controversy, too, saying in a press release together with the advisory (under):

“This video is a concern and similar to past viral videos that encourage unsafe behavior. To prevent further incidents, parents should look for signs of fire play like scorched outlets … and speak with their children about fire safety. Have conversations about fire and electrical safety with tweens and teenagers. S.A.F.E. educators might reach out to their school partners because teaching why this is dangerous could be a good science lesson.”

A number of hearth departments within the state — together with the one in Holden which handled the home hearth there — have additionally launched advisories concerning the purported TikTok Problem. It’s unclear what number of incidents like this have occurred nationwide, however evidently Massachusetts discovered it to be a critical sufficient development after the primary two, and wished to cease it proper in its tracks, if doable.

Thus far, TikTok has but to publicly reply to those obvious incidents.

Significantly, although, between the Tide Pod Problem, the Cinnamon Problem, this random condom-snorting factor, and now the TikTok Penny Problem, what the heck will these loopy youngsters get into subsequent?!

Don’t burn down your own home, you loopy youngsters!!!