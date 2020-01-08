News

New update version 4.1.0 now live for Fire Emblem Heroes

January 8, 2020
A brand-new replace has been dispatched for Hearth Emblem Heroes. Model four.1.zero of the cell title consists of plenty of new options and modifications, together with new weapon abilities and weapons to refine. Aether Raids and Aether Resort have additionally been up to date, and weapon talent Guardian’s Bow has been adjusted as effectively. For more information concerning the newest replace, be sure you take a look at the corresponding in-game notification.

