New update version 4.1.0 now live for Fire Emblem Heroes

January 8, 2020
A brand-new replace has been dispatched for Fireplace Emblem Heroes. Model four.1.zero of the cellular title consists of a lot of new options and adjustments, together with new weapon abilities and weapons to refine. Aether Raids and Aether Resort have additionally been up to date, and weapon ability Guardian’s Bow has been adjusted as effectively. For more information concerning the newest replace, remember to try the corresponding in-game notification.

