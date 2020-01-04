New US Air Strike Targets Military Commander In Iraq: State Media

US air strike focused a commander in Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary pressure. (Representational)

Baghdad:

A brand new US air strike focused a commander in Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary pressure early Saturday, state tv reported, a day after an American drone strike killed a prime Iranian basic.

The channel stated the strike came about north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad however didn’t title the focused determine.

A police supply advised AFP that bombardment there hit a Hashed convoy and left “dead and wounded,” with out offering a particular toll.