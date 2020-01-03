New US airstrike targets convoy of pro-Iran militiamen in Iraq, killing at least six

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com and Reuters

A brand new U.S. air strike has focused a convoy of pro-Iran militiamen late on Friday on Taji highway north of Baghdad, Iraqi state TV stated.

The air strikes focused Iran-backed Shiite militia leaders close to camp Taji north of Baghdad, killing six folks and critically wounding three, an Iraqi military supply stated late on Friday.

Preliminary stories from militant social media sources indicated high-ranking determine could have been amongst these killed within the strike.

The Pentagon didn’t instantly reply to an inquiry from DailyMail.com.

It follows a U.S. airstrike on the Baghdad airport early on Friday that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Quds Pressure, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the pro-Iran Well-liked Mobilization Forces militia umbrella group in Iraq.

