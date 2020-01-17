January 17, 2020 | four:52pm | Up to date January 17, 2020 | four:57pm

Right here is the vicious, girl-vs-girl beatdown — in a New York Metropolis center college cafeteria — that has mother and father fuming, lecturers wringing their palms and the faculties chancellor strolling away reasonably than coping with.

New video emerged Friday of the epic battle that broke out final week at Marie Curie Center College in Bayside — displaying a 14-year-old lady repeatedly pummeling a 13-year-old classmate as three lecturers fail to cease her.

“Let’s start, bro! Let’s start, bro!” the older lady goads earlier than she continues the assault — which incorporates her choking, punching, kicking and pulling the hair of the youthful lady.

As a substitute of firmly separating them, at the least three lecturers both stand by helpless or make feeble makes an attempt to intercede.

“There are three people there, and they can’t stop this?” the sufferer lady’s mother, Katty Sterling, advised The Publish on Friday.

“How is this possible? It’s ridiculous. They are just standing there. The girl even gets up on a table and jumps on her. It’s unbelievable.”

Colleges sources stated lecturers are hesitant to get entangled in pupil fights as a result of they concern administrative blowback or accusations of corporal punishment.

Amazingly, the college by no means suspended the aggressor, and the sufferer lady’s mother and father discovered concerning the battle not from the college, however from their daughter, when she referred to as her mother and father in tears.

When the mother picked her daughter up from college, directors advised her that it was a minor altercation and that they’d maintain it.

Then, Sterling noticed the video of the assault.

She instantly rushed to the college at 7:45 a.m. — and college principal Henry Schandel claimed that the 14-year-old lady was not at school. That, Sterling stated, turned out to be false.

Sterling referred to as the police to demand the lady that attacked her daughter be arrested, and the lady was arrested on the college later that day.

The bully first started concentrating on her daughter final yr and beat her up in a locker room, the mother stated.

“I asked them to suspend her last year because I was scared of what this girl was going to do and my daughter was scared. But they didn’t do anything. The girl always threatened her whenever she saw her for the rest of the year.”