New video shows driver on wrong side of road near spot where teenager Harry Dunn was killed

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

Printed: 09:50 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:52 EST, 18 January 2020

Police have launched surprising footage of a driver on the incorrect facet of the street close to the US airbase the place British teenager Harry Dunn was killed by a US motorist doing precisely the identical factor.

The dramatic footage has prompted police discussions on the ‘highest stage’.

The video, reported to Northamptonshire Police on Saturday, exhibits a blue BMW having to brake sharply on a rustic street close to RAF Croughton.

A drive spokesman stated Chief Constable Nick Adderley had personally taken management of the incident ‘in gentle of the continuing investigation in Northamptonshire’.

RAF Croughton grew to become the main focus of a world controversy after Mr Dunn was killed in a head-on collision with a automotive yards away on August 27 final 12 months.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, the spouse of a US intelligence official, claimed diplomatic immunity after the collision and was in a position to return to her residence nation.

The US State Division stated a UK extradition request for Mrs Sacoolas was extremely inappropriate and can be an abuse.

Earlier than experiences of the newest incident surfaced, Enterprise Secretary Andrea Leadsom, the constituency MP for Mr Dunn’s household, wrote to the commander of the bottom to ask for an invite to go to.

Mr Dunn’s mom Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn are in search of assurances that security measures are in place to verify there are not any comparable incidents sooner or later.

Confirming the drive had been given the footage, a spokesman stated: ‘We are able to verify we now have acquired a report of this incident.

‘It falls within the Thames Valley space, however the Chief Constable (of Northamptonshire Police) has seen the footage.

‘The incident is at the moment being mentioned on the highest stage in gentle of the continuing investigation in Northamptonshire.’

Dunn household spokesman Radd Seiger stated: ‘Seeing this footage has despatched shivers down my backbone and made me really feel sick. No hurt performed on this event luckily however that isn’t the purpose.

‘I’ve been urging everybody in authority to take the matter critically, not solely by way of security and the way we will enhance it in relation to serving to American drivers modify to the totally different facet of the street, but additionally making certain that nobody who breaks the legislation coming off the bottom is allowed to hop on the subsequent airplane residence and evade justice as Anne Sacoolas did.

‘Sufficient is sufficient. This close to miss brings each points sharply into focus and I now name on the UK Authorities to take fast motion to make sure the security of their residents residing in and round these bases but additionally to ensure that by no means once more will a so-called ‘diplomat’ be allowed to evade justice.

‘It’s Group Harry’s place that nobody on these bases has diplomatic immunity however the assertions from each the UK and US governments.

‘I’m in contact with Nick Adderley, Chief Constable of Northants Police, and Andrea Leadsom, our constituency MP in that respect.

‘Preliminary discussions have already been held however Group Harry now anticipate these points to be taken critically and addressed now, and I name on the authorities to make a public assertion to guarantee the nation that it’ll not be acceptable for the Individuals to return over, injure us and simply flee.

‘Harry’s mother and father need, greater than anything, for this to by no means occur to a household once more, and I sit up for getting into into talks with the authorities, on either side of the Atlantic, to make it by no means does.’