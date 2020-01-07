News TV SHOWS

New Video Surfaces Of WWE Security Attacking Bobby Lashley & Lana’s Reverend During RAW

January 7, 2020
2 Min Read

Lana and Bobby Lashley completed getting married this week. It virtually didn’t occur for them as soon as once more as a result of safety attacked their reverend as he was getting within the ring.

Actor Rick Malone was sitting at ringside till his time to get within the ring got here up. As soon as AJ Kinds exited, Malone began to get within the ring, however there was a giant problem.

Safety attacked Malone as a result of they weren’t informed he was authorised to be within the ring. Then somebody on WWE’s crew needed to inform safety that they’d the unsuitable man.

You’ll be able to see from this fan video beneath that safety didn’t notice they’d the unsuitable man till they already had Rick Malone out of the ring. They had been nearly to eject him over one thing he was being paid by WWE to do.

That is what occurred tonight at WWE/RAW: I wanted to get into the ring with a purpose to consummate the “Bobby Lashley and Lana Wedding” (which was completely disrupted final Monday night time in Hartford CT), however safety prevented me, so I had no different alternative however to dive into the ring headfirst. Safety was not happy! However the married couple was very joyful! ❤️

Posted by Rick Malone on Monday, January 6, 2020



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment