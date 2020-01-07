New Video Surfaces Of WWE Security Attacking Bobby Lashley & Lana’s Reverend During RAW

Lana and Bobby Lashley completed getting married this week. It virtually didn’t occur for them as soon as once more as a result of safety attacked their reverend as he was getting within the ring.

Actor Rick Malone was sitting at ringside till his time to get within the ring got here up. As soon as AJ Kinds exited, Malone began to get within the ring, however there was a giant problem.

Safety attacked Malone as a result of they weren’t informed he was authorised to be within the ring. Then somebody on WWE’s crew needed to inform safety that they’d the unsuitable man.

You’ll be able to see from this fan video beneath that safety didn’t notice they’d the unsuitable man till they already had Rick Malone out of the ring. They had been nearly to eject him over one thing he was being paid by WWE to do.