New wife, 26, charged with exploiting husband, 77, after trying to cash almost $1M in checks

TAMPA, Fla. — A newly married 26-year-old girl has been arrested on prices alleging she tried to money nearly $1 million in checks from her 77-year-old husband’s account.

Lin Helena Halfon was arrested earlier this month at Tampa Worldwide Airport. She is dealing with prices of cash laundering, organized fraud and exploitation of an aged individual. Throughout her first courtroom look, a decide set her bail at $1 million.

The Tampa Bay Instances reported that when her husband, Tampa businessman Richard Rappaport, was notified by investigators about what his spouse was doing, he mentioned wished to present his spouse the advantage of the doubt, based on a warrant affidavit.

He mentioned he didn’t need her to be deported to her native Israel.

An Amscot worker in Tampa refused to money the checks. Ultimately, two checks price about $666,000 had been cashed by an Orlando enterprise.

Requested later if he felt he was the sufferer of fraud and fraud, Rappaport instructed investigators, “yes,” based on the arrest warrant.

Halfon and Rappaport had been married in August in Sarasota.

Rappaport’s daughter, Dayna Titus, mentioned in an arrest affidavit that relations had been unaware of the wedding.

“Titus believed that Halfon was ‘conning’ Rappaport due to his age,” FDLE Particular Agent Victoria Morris wrote within the affidavit.

Halfon’s legal professional, Todd Foster, mentioned the couple had a legitimate marriage.

“We look forward to bringing forward additional facts to bring clarity to this situation,” Foster mentioned.