New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned On Christmas Episode Of RAW

December 24, 2019
WWE filmed their Christmas episode final week. There have been a few surprises that we didn’t learn about. A type of issues was a title change.

Throughout Uncooked this week, R-Fact was trying round Rockefeller Heart in quest of The Rock’s Christmas social gathering. He requested for instructions after which a useful vacationer instructed him that he’s in Rockefeller Heart and there’s no Rock Christmas social gathering. Additionally, the invitation he was studying was written in Japanese.

All of a sudden, Akira Tozawa snuck up behind R-Fact and he made the pin. 1-2-Three and Tozawa is the brand new WWE 24/7 Champion simply in time for Christmas.



