New WWE Recruit Was ‘Pushed’ To Sign With AEW

WWE launched six new recruits to the WWE Efficiency Heart this week. One in all them, Mercedes Martinez didn’t waste any time stepping into the ring. It seems that Jake Atlas had somebody pulling for him to make a special resolution.

The Wrestling Observer E-newsletter studies that Joke Atlas had some strain to go along with AEW. It’s stated that the 25 12 months previous professional wrestler is sweet buddies with Jungle Boy who pushed him to signal with All Elite Wrestling as a substitute.

Jake Atlas decided for his profession that may seemingly maintain him locked in for 5 years if he signed a typical contract. It seems that the present APW Common Heavyweight Champion will probably be on the WWE Efficiency Heart for some time regardless of Jungle Boy’s makes an attempt to persuade him in any other case.