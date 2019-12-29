New Year 2020: Avoid These Routes During New Year’s Eve In Delhi

New 12 months Eve 2020: Delhi police made preparations for controlling making certain clean movement of site visitors (File)

New Delhi:

With individuals gearing as much as have a good time the approaching of the New 12 months, Delhi’s site visitors police has made intensive preparations for controlling and making certain the sleek movement and regulation of site visitors throughout the nationwide capital. Site visitors police has additionally positioned restrictions in some areas, together with central Delhi’s Connaught Place, in view of celebrations.

After eight pm, police will impose restrictions on site visitors, with no autos being allowed in Connaught place’s interior, center or outer circles.

“No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond (i) R/A Mandi House (ii) R/A Bengali Market (iii) North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (iv) Minto Road – DeenDayalUpadhaya Marg crossing (v) Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station) (vi) R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing (vii) R/A Gole Market (viii) R/A G.P.O., New Delhi (viii) Patel Chowk (ix) Kasturba Gandhi Road – Ferozshah Road Crossing (x) Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane (xi) R/A Windsor place,” stated the advisory issued by the Delhi site visitors police.

The advisory additionally says parking area close to Connaught Place shall be accessible solely on a primary come first serve foundation.

Locations which can doubtless see the presence of a lot of individuals can have site visitors diversions in place by the police, stated the advisory.

“Traffic arrangements have also been made at the places having high footfall, including Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, R.K. Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam Air Port, Rajouri Garden Area, Ashok Vihar Area, Model Town Area, Mayur Vihar Area and Other areas. Necessary traffic diversions as per requirement shall also be done,” the advisory says.