New Year Begins With Rain Shower In Chennai, Delights Residents

Chennai:

Folks residing in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai rang within the New 12 months in raincoats and with umbrellas on Wednesday.

The town acquired reasonable rainfall within the morning which induced site visitors jams at main junctions.

Some folks expressed happiness and hoped that the town would obtain loads of rain this 12 months in order that they don’t face a water disaster like final 12 months.

“I am happy that at the beginning of the new year we have received rains. I hope they continue for some more days so that there is no water crisis in the region. We are facing some problem commuting to the office because of the downpour,” mentioned Ibrahim.

“I am happy. I am really enjoying the rain. On the first day of this new year, we have received rain,” mentioned one other resident of the town.

In response to the India Meteorological Division (IMD), the Northeast Monsoon is ready to proceed no less than until January four in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Over the last twenty-four hours, Kollidam in Nagappattinam and Periya Kalapet in Puducherry have recorded a most of 9 centimeters of rain.

Usually, the Northeast Monsoon begins in October and will get over by the tip of December.