New Year Fireworks, Smoke And Tear Gas As Decade Begins With A Bang

Paris, France:

Strike-hit Paris welcomed the New Yr with an enormous fireworks show whereas London’s Massive Ben rang out after a protracted restoration, as disaster clouded celebrations elsewhere on the finish of a yr of upheaval world wide.

Within the French capital, tens of hundreds gathered on the Champs-Elysees, regardless of a gruelling transport strike that has spelt weeks of distress for commuters.

They got here on foot, by bike, taxi — and some by metro — to ring within the new decade as a stunning mild present lit up the Arc de Triomphe.

Within the British capital, hundreds of revellers lined the Thames to observe fireworks fired from the London Eye for the final new yr earlier than Brexit.

Massive Ben rang out 12 instances after the bell fell principally silent this yr whereas renovation work was carried out.

It adopted a yr of political wrangling that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa Could and culminated in Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging to go away the European Union on January 31.

Billions world wide cheered in 2020 after a tumultuous yr dominated by demonstrations calling for political upheaval and motion on local weather change.

Smoke-choked Sydney ushered within the New Yr with an infinite pyrotechnics show, however celebrations have been overshadowed by calls to cancel the fireworks as devastating bushfires raged throughout the nation.

Poisonous smoke haze has shrouded Sydney for weeks and a petition to cancel the occasion out of respect for hearth victims attracted greater than 280,000 signatures.

However the present did go on and greater than 100,000 fireworks lit up the skyline for the lots of of hundreds of spectators thronging the town centre.

Celebrations amid upheaval

In Hong Kong, after greater than six months of near-daily demonstrations, 2020 was ushered in with tear gasoline and water cannon, as pro-democracy protesters took their motion into the brand new yr with midnight countdown rallies and a large march deliberate for Wednesday.

Earlier than midnight, hundreds of protesters gathered throughout the monetary hub, together with alongside the waterfront of Victoria Harbour and at nightlife hotspot Lan Kwai Fong.

Protesters on the harbourfront counted down chanting “Ten! Nine! Liberate Hong Kong, revolution now!” as they lit up their telephones in a sea of lights.

Smaller crowds of protesters within the Mong Kok district set hearth to barricades and riot police unleashed 2020’s first volleys of tear gasoline in response.

Earlier within the night, hundreds of individuals linked arms in human chains that stretched for miles alongside busy buying streets and thru native neighbourhoods.

Because the clock struck midnight in North Korea, a big crowd gathered for a live performance within the centre of Pyongyang cheered because the clock struck midnight, with fireworks bursting within the sky above a neon-lit stage internet hosting a tightly choreographed dance efficiency.

Throughout the border, South Koreans flocked to bell-ringing ceremonies — a conventional ritual marking the beginning of the brand new yr — with hundreds watching in central Seoul alongside performances by Korean pop stars.

In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual New Yr deal with, 20 years after he was elevated to the presidency by Boris Yeltsin’s shock resignation in his 1999 end-of-year speech.

Russia celebrated the brand new decade over a number of time zones, with Muscovites flocking to the centre of the capital for fireworks over the Kremlin.

