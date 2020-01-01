New Year Gift To People: CPM’s Swipe At Centre Over Rail Fare, LPG Hike

Sitaram Yechury known as the rail fare hike, “New year gift from the Modi government.”

New Delhi:

CPI(M) basic secretary Sitaram Yechury at this time slammed the federal government over the hike in practice fares and the rise in price of LPG cylinders.

The federal government on January 31, raised practice fares marginally by one paise to 4 paise per kilometer relying on the journey class. It additionally hiked LPG cylinder charges by Rs 19 per cylinder.

“Modi govt starts the year. After railway passenger fare hikes, another attack on peoples’ livelihoods. All this in the wake of sharp job losses, food price inflation and record fall in rural wages,” Mr Yechury tweeted.

Modi govt begins the 12 months. After railway passenger fare hikes, one other assault on peoples’ livelihoods. All this Within the wake of sharp job losses, meals worth inflation and document fall in rural wages. https://t.co/WJjNJI7BVT – Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 1, 2020

In one other tweet, Mr Yechury known as the rail fare hike, “New year gift from the Modi government.”.