NEW YEAR’S HORROR: Brampton boy, 17, killed in shooting

Jordan Henry can be identified on the books as Peel murder #zero31-2019.

The ultimate brutal entry in what was a record-breaking 12 months for homicides in Peel Area.

Issues weren’t a lot better in the remainder of GTA.

In Toronto, as of New Yr’s Eve, 293 folks had been killed or wounded by gunfire. That’s about 56 greater than in 2018.

That quantity shatters a document, as effectively.

The excellent news is that in 2018, there have been 96 slayings within the metropolis. In 2019, that quantity fell to 75.

Henry, a 17-year-old Brampton boy, was shot to demise simply earlier than midnight within the space of Alderbury Cres. and Autumn Blvd., close to Bramalea Rd.



Peel Regional Police examine the area’s document 31st homicide of the 12 months on Alderbury Cr., in Brampton, after a 17-year outdated boy was shot useless. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Jack Boland/Toronto Solar/Postmedia Community)

Officers had been responding to experiences of gunfire within the neighbourhood.

Once they arrived, cops say they discovered Henry affected by gunshot wounds.

Detectives consider the slaying occurred exterior a close-by residence.

Two Peel forensic officers stood took photos contained in the semi-detached gray residence and small yellow numbered pylons dotted the snow-covered entrance garden.

Police armed with clipboards canvassed Alderbury Crt., waking up some neighbours from their New Yr’s slumber and snapping them again to actuality.

“Well this is tragic honestly, I don’t know what to say. Stuff like this doesn’t happen in Brampton,” Kristian Rodriguez informed the Toronto Solar, including he didn’t hear or see something till he obtained up this morning.

He was surprised when informed it was Peel’s 31st homicide of 2019.

“Wow, I mean, I don’t see Brampton being that type of town. It’s pretty surprising,” he stated.

Gord Karuk — who has lived on the road for 35 years —was equally shocked.

“We were playing a game and watching the end of the New Year’s broadcasts on TV,” stated Karuk. “We saw all the flashing lights through the curtains and the window.”

He added: “There were lots of lights from … so many emergency vehicles.”

Karuk stated he additionally didn’t hear any gunfire however stated it was “pretty surprising” to listen to the information of the demise and the native murder numbers.

A black Honda, with a smashed up rear finish, sat parked alongside the curb just a few doorways down from Kurak’s home.

Police markers had been across the rear of it.

A white automobile had been eliminated earlier within the morning by a tow truck that is likely to be associated to the gunfire — but, police wouldn’t verify what the automobile might need to do with the investigation.

Up to now, police haven’t decided a motive or launched any details about attainable suspects.

However the killing caps off a violent 12 months in Peel.

— Dec. 19: Two males, aged 28 and 44, died of stab wounds following an altercation at an house close to Glen Erin Dr. in Mississauga. Cops consider they killed one another.

— Dec. 25: Balvinder Bains, 51, was killed on Sunny Meadow Blvd. in what police say was successful and run. Amarjit Lamba, 53, has been charged with second-degree homicide.

— Dec. 9: Sharanjeet Kaur, 27, of Toronto, was murdered at a Brampton residence. In accordance with cops, her killer was Navdeep Singh, 35, of Brampton. He was discovered useless on the scene.

—Nov. 30: Joel Stennett, 18, of Brampton was shot to demise at a residence close to Rosepac Ave. and Metzak Dr. He died on the scene and there have up to now been no arrests.

In the meantime, a 32-year-old lady is clinging to life following a stabbing in Brampton early Wednesday.

In accordance with cops, officers had been referred to as to the realm of McLaughlin Rd. and Wanless Dr. round 5:10 a.m. The sufferer was discovered with life-threatening accidents and is in crucial situation Katy an area trauma centre.

A 47-year-old male suspect was in custody. The sufferer and the accused had been identified to one another.

