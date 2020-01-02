New Year’s revellers clash on an early-morning London Underground train

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Passengers have been left staring in horror after a combat erupted between two enraged commuters on a London Underground prepare on New 12 months’s Day.

The dramatic footage, which was filmed by commuter Quinton Knight 19, from London, exhibits an intoxicated man trade phrases with a fellow passenger earlier than a brawl breaks out on the Jubilee line prepare close to North Greenwich station at round 2am.

The drunk man, who seems to shout at one other passenger sporting a khaki jacket, is then pushed to the bottom and repeatedly punched within the face by the livid commuter as horrified commuters watch on.

Following the combat, Mr Knight stated the person within the khaki jacket received off at West Ham station whereas the intoxicated man remained on the prepare.

Throughout the video, the intoxicated man seems to trade heated phrases with one other passenger within the distance earlier than punching the doorways of the prepare carriage.

He then lunges ahead however is held again by his buddy who pushes him towards the carriage doorways and tries to maintain him regular.

Because the commotion continues, the drunk man pushes via the commuters holding him again and seems to lunge in direction of one other commuter onboard the prepare.

The livid passenger, donning a khaki jacket, violently pushes the intoxicated man onto the ground and delivers a collection of blows to his head as horrified commuters watch on in shock.

The offended passenger is ultimately pulled off the drunk man who lies on the ground shielding his head earlier than his pals pull him off the bottom.

Mr Knight, who recorded the combat from the facet of the carriage, stated there was a ‘lot of panic’ because the combat broke out between the 2 males.

He stated: ‘There was numerous panic. It started throughout the opposite facet of the carriage and ended up proper in entrance of me.

‘The prepare was packed and there was numerous commotion. It brought on massive panic and the opposite passengers have been scared.

‘When the combat ended the environment was fairly tense. It was tense for a couple of moments.’

Whereas it’s unclear what precisely began the combat, Mr Knight stated the state of affairs happened after the drunk man and his pals received on the prepare and ran into the person with the khaki coat.

Mr Knight continued: ‘The state of affairs arose when a number of drunk males received on the prepare they usually have been swinging on the central pole.

‘They ran into the person within the inexperienced coat after which the drunk man exchanged a couple of phrases with him. I could not hear what they stated.

‘The drunk individual got here near his face and pushed the person within the inexperienced coat.

‘Moments earlier than the clip I filmed each males have been going at it however passengers have been holding them aside.

‘Some passengers appeared to know the drunk man.

‘The person within the inexperienced coat exited the prepare at West Ham however the drunk man did not go away. He stayed on the prepare till Stratford I feel.’

A British Transport Police spokesman stated: ‘We’re conscious of footage which captures the second a combat erupts on board a London Underground prepare.

‘We’re presently reviewing this footage and would ask anybody with data to contact BTP, you are able to do this by sending a textual content to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.’