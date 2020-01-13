January 13, 2020 | 2:11am | Up to date January 13, 2020 | 2:16am

A person from upstate New York has been arrested for trafficking uncommon wild cats from Africa and promoting them on the web site ExoticCubs.com, officers stated.

Christopher Casacci, 38, allegedly imported and bought dozens of caracals, a wild cat native to Africa, and servals, identified for his or her noticed coats, in accordance with the US Division of Justice.

The federal authorities stated that Casacci obtained the cats by “falsely declaring the animals as domesticated breeds” on delivery data from February to June of 2018.

Caracals, also called the “desert lynx,” can develop to roughly 40 kilos.

Each species are protected below the Endangered Species Act and cannot legally be bought in New York.

Casacci, who’s from a small city outdoors Buffalo, is charged with violating the Lacey Act and the US Animal Welfare Act.

He pleaded not responsible and faces as much as 5 years in jail if convicted.