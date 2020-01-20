January 20, 2020 | four:11pm

A New Yorker toting an enormous, military-grade sniper rifle might have been the most important star of Monday’s pro-gun rally in Richmond, Va.

The fanatic — recognized by The Washington Publish as Brandon Lewis, the proprietor of a capturing vary in upstate Bergen, NY — drew stares and compliments along with his .50-caliber Barrett M82A1 rifle, a semiautomatic piece that noticed use by the American navy starting within the Gulf Battle.

“This sends a strong visual message,” Lewis advised the paper, cradling the firearm and decked out in a helmet and bulletproof vest. “The government is not above us. They are us.”

Lewis stated he made the drive all the way down to The Outdated Dominion from the Empire State along with his spouse to indicate their help for the rights of gun house owners.

“It’s a reminder to our politicians that the government is by the people and for the people,” he stated, referring to the weapon, estimated to be about 5 ft in size. “It’s to draw attention.”

And draw consideration it did, with many rally attendees and journalists tweeting out images of Lewis and his long-gun.

“This range owner brought a whole ass Barrett 50. cal, amazing,” wrote consumer @alec_sears.

Added Sebastian Murdock, a reporter for The Huffington Publish, “This gentleman who advised me he’s a gun vendor in NY is at present the bell [sic] of the ball as he reveals off his Barrett.

“Seems unnecessary but ok.”