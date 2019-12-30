December 29, 2019 | 10:22pm

The New York Occasions on Sunday revised a controversial op-ed that cited a tutorial paper co-authored by an alleged white nationalist.

A reference to the 2005 examine was scrapped from Bret Stephens’ column “The Secrets of Jewish Genius,” after the writer and his editors “learned that one of the paper’s authors… promoted racist views,” an editor’s notice now reads on the op-ed.

In his article revealed Friday, Stephens wrote that Jews “are, or tend to be, smart” and “might have a marginal advantage over their gentile peers when it comes to thinking better.”

He cited the paper “Natural History of Ashkenazi Intelligence,” which in contrast Ashkenazi Jews to different ethnic teams and decided that they’ve the best common IQ.

The examine “traffics in centuries-old anti-Semitic tropes,” in accordance with the Southern Poverty Legislation Heart, which tracks extremism.

It was partially authored by the deceased anthropologist Henry Harpending — who the SPLC lists as an eugenicist and white nationalist.

This truth was identified by many outraged customers on social media, who slammed the op-ed as bogus race science.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Jews are normal people. Some are smart, some are dumb, and most are somewhere in between,” wrote @moshik_temkin.

“You should be suspicious of anyone who thinks Jews are special — that’s a big part of antisemitic thinking.”

“Counterpoint: both me and Brett Stephens are Ashkenazi jews and we are also huge dumbasses,” tweeted @ArbiterGolem.

Hawaiian senator Brian Schatz, who can also be Jewish, tweeted that the piece “crossed a very important line.”

Nieman Lab director Joshua Benton famous that the Occasions itself revealed an op-ed final 12 months by Harvard geneticist David Reich, which denounced Harpending.

The Occasions’ editor’s notice mentioned that Stephens “was not endorsing the study or its authors’ views, but it was a mistake to cite it uncritically.”

“The effect was to leave an impression with many readers that Mr. Stephens was arguing that Jews are genetically superior. That was not his intent,” the notice continued.

As an alternative Stephens, “went on instead to argue that culture and history are crucial factors in Jewish achievements,” it mentioned.