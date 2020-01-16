New Zealand Call Up Hamish Bennett for T20I Series Against India

New Zealand have referred to as in Hamish Bennett to shore up their assault for the Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) sequence towards India this month, whereas Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson stay on the injured checklist. The 32-year-old Bennett was an everyday within the New Zealand one-day worldwide facet in 2011 however has performed solely 4 ODIs since, the final towards Bangladesh in 2017 when a number of regulars had been busy with Indian Premier League commitments. Though he has not performed Twenty20 at worldwide stage, Bennett has been a constant achiever within the home league and selector Gavin Larsen mentioned his call-up was a reward for his kind and perseverance.

“Over the past few seasons he’s consistently been one of the top domestic white-ball bowlers and we’ve been impressed how he’s been able to evolve his game,” Larsen mentioned.

“We all know he brings good pace and bounce but it’s the clever variations he’s added that make him such a well-rounded T20 bowler.”

Bennett is joined within the tempo bowling ranks by Tim Southee, Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn, with Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi the spinners.

Boult and Ferguson are nonetheless recovering from accidents sustained on the current Take a look at tour of Australia and weren’t thought of.

Different tempo bowlers not thought of due to damage included Matt Henry, Doug Bracewell and Adam Milne.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.