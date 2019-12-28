New Zealand Pace Spearhead Boult Ruled Out Of Third Test Due To Injury

New Zealand tempo spearhead Trent Boult fractured his non-bowling hand Saturday and can miss the third Check in opposition to Australia in a giant blow for the Black Caps. The veteran, who has solely simply returned from harm, was struck on the glove by a Mitchell Starc bouncer late in New Zealand’s first innings 148 on day three of the second Check in Melbourne. He wanted medical consideration however bowled in Australia’s second innings.

“Trent Boult will return home to New Zealand following the second Test after suffering a fracture to the second-metacarpal of his right hand,” a workforce spokesman stated. “He will require around four weeks of rehabilitation.”

A substitute is but to be introduced.

It was a bitter capsule for Boult who missed New Zealand’s final two Checks, in opposition to England and Australia, with a rib harm.

“Obviously gutting news for Trent and for our group to have someone like that ruled out with his injury. Disappointing,” stated New Zealand opener Tom Latham