New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Observe the New Zealand vs India, 2020 dwell cricket rating on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 13.three overs, New Zealand are 129/three. Get dwell rating, ball by ball commentary and far more. Maintain monitor of New Zealand vs India, 2020 in the present day match between New Zealand and India. Every thing associated to New Zealand and India match will probably be accessible on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. Keep up to date with New Zealand vs India dwell rating. Do examine for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You may get scorecard updates, match associated info. Get fast dwell updates with advertisements, Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com, which is the proper vacation spot for dwell cricket rating.

13.2 overs (1 Run)

1 run.

13.1 overs (1 Run)

1 run.

Shivam Dube is again on.

12.6 overs (1 Run)

Flatter and on center, labored in direction of deep mid-wicket for one more single. 5 from the over and a wicket. Glorious begin from Jadeja.

12.5 overs (1 Run)

One other ball on center and leg, it’s labored in direction of the person at deep mid-wicket for one more straightforward single.

12.four overs (1 Run)

Fires it on the stumps and bowls it brief. Williamson pushes it in direction of deep mid-wicket and takes a single. He wished the second however Taylor says no.

12.three overs (1 Run)

Flatter and on center, it’s labored in direction of the leg facet for a single.

12.2 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! Caught! Jadeja strikes on the second ball of the over and de Grandhomme departs for a duck! Jadeja bowls it fast and on center, de Grandhomme seems to be to flick it to high quality leg however does so uppishly. Dube is positioned at brief high quality leg. He comes ahead and pouches the ball comfortably. De Grandhomme might’ve been harmful as a result of had he obtained going however he departs.



12.1 overs (1 Run)

On center, Williamson tucks it in direction of brief high quality leg and a single.

Ravindra Jadeja into the assault.

11.6 overs (Zero Run)

Size ball on off, de Grandhomme pushes it to level.

Colin de Grandhomme is the brand new man in.

11.5 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! CAUGHT! Munro finds the fielder to perfection. It was not a wicket taking supply however Thakur will get his first wicket. Brief ball down the leg facet, Munro hops and pulls it to deep sq. leg. Chahal stationed there doesn’t even have to maneuver an inch. He takes it safely and Munro has to depart after enjoying a superb knock. He loves enjoying towards India and has supplied the hosts with a great begin.



11.four overs (1 Run)

The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to 3rd man. They decide up a single.

11.three overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Hits instantly on the ropes. Shardul dishes out a full supply on center, Williamson performs it uppishly in direction of the deep sq. leg area for a biggie. The umpires examine whether or not it’s a boundary or a most. The replays present that the ball has hit flush on the ropes. Six signaled.



11.2 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Properly performed! Full supply on center, Williamson heaves it away to the deep mid-wicket area for a biggie.



11.1 overs (1 Run)

Full supply outdoors off, Munro seems to be to drive but it surely takes the within half of the bat and the ball goes to brief high quality leg. The batters take a single. The fielder has a shy on the bowler’s finish however misses. Munro was effectively in.

Shardul Thakur is again on. 2-Zero-30-Zero, his figures thus far.

10.6 overs (1 Run)

A single to finish the over! A fuller on off and center, Munro sweeps it straight to Bumrah at brief high quality leg. He misfields and permits a straightforward single. 11 from the over, one other good one for New Zealand.

10.5 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Simply broad of the fielder. A fullish ball simply outdoors off, Munro connects his sweep and smashes it broad of the fielder within the deep. It bounces over him and goes to the fence.



10.four overs (1 Run)

Brief and on center, Williamson pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

10.three overs (1 Run)

Full and on center, Munro mistimes his slog sweep in direction of deep mid-wicket for a run.

10.2 overs (Zero Run)

Goes for the reverse sweep this time however misses as Chahal bowls a full ball outdoors off. It’s effectively outdoors the tramline however since Munro had switched arms, not referred to as broad by the umpire.

10.1 overs (four Runs)

EDGY FOUR! However Fifty for Munro, his 10th in T20Is. A faster one outdoors off from Chahal, Munro seems to be to chop however will get an outdoor edge. The ball races to the fence. Dube goes after it chasing however comes second.

Match Reviews