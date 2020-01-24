New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

A devoted group of consultants convey you reside rating, dwell cricket rating, dwell match replace on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 19.2 overs, New Zealand are 197/5. The dwell updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard can be out there. It’s the excellent platform to comply with your favorite groups in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Preserve a observe in your favorite batsmen and bowlers by New Zealand vs India, 2020 at present match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India dwell rating, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Observe the thrill of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com as you’ll be able to comply with dwell match updates and dwell cricket rating by our platform.

19.2 overs (2 Runs)

2 runs.

19.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR RUNNING RUNS! Kohli shouldn’t be a cheerful man.

18.6 overs (1 Run)

Good end of the over from Shami! He bowls it full and extensive exterior off, Taylor pushes it straight to Shardul at covers. Solely a single from the ball and 9 from it. 6 off the primary two after which simply Three off the final four balls.

18.5 overs (1 Run)

Full and round off, Santner seems to drill it down the bottom however finally ends up hitting it off the toe finish of the willow. A single.

18.four overs (1 Run)

Broad yorker this time, Taylor can solely drill it to lengthy off for a single.

18.Three overs (Zero Run)

Bouncer and one too. Taylor seems to drag however misses!

18.2 overs (2 Runs)

Wonderful save from Dube! Shami goes exterior off and bowls a full ball. Taylor drills it by the covers. It looks as if it should race away to the fence however Dube makes a superb cease to his proper with a dive. A pair taken.

18.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Brilliantly timed! A full ball exterior off from Shami to start his closing over. Taylor slams it proper within the hole at deep mid-wicket and lengthy on. Shami’s poor recreation continues.



Mohammed Shami is again on. Three-Zero-44-Zero are his figures.

17.6 overs (1 Run)

Low full toss on center, it’s pushed right down to lengthy on for a single. four runs and a wicket. Wonderful stuff from India’s high bowler.

Mitchell Santner walks in subsequent.

17.5 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! CAUGHT! Good slower supply to deceive Tim Seifert! Full supply on center, Seifert seems to raise it over lengthy on however doesn’t time it effectively in any respect. The ball goes in the direction of lengthy on. Shreyas Iyer strikes throughout and makes cease.



17.four overs (1 Run)

Brief ball on off, Taylor seems to drag however it takes the underside half of the bat and the ball goes in the direction of lengthy on. A single taken.

17.Three overs (1 Run)

Low full toss on off, Seifert drives it to further cowl for a single.

17.2 overs (1 Run)

Full supply on center, Taylor drives it to lengthy on for a single.

17.1 overs (Zero Run)

Slower supply exterior off, Taylor is early into his drive and misses the ball altogether.

Tim Seifert is the brand new man in. Jasprit Bumrah can be again on. 2-Zero-15-Zero, his figures.

16.6 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! Caught! Chahal eliminates Williamson on the final ball of his spell. Chahal flights this one and bowls it exterior off, Williamson goes for the slog sweep as soon as once more however this time he’s a bit early and the ball takes the highest edge. The ball goes excessive within the air. Indian skipper at level requires it and catches it simply. An excellent wicket for the Indians this one as Williamson might’ve been actually harmful within the closing few overs. Now, the Indians would look to maintain the hosts underneath 200. Will they have the option to take action?



16.5 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! FIFTY FOR WILLIAMSON. 10th T20I half ton from him. Shortish once more and round off, Williamson makes room and hammers it within the hole between lengthy on and deep mid-wicket. It races away to the fence. 25-ball half ton for the skipper.

16.four overs (Zero Run)

NOT OUT! Williamson didn’t raise is again leg in any respect. Flighted ball round off, Williamson seems to slog it away however misses. KL Rahul collects the ball and whips the bails off. The sq. leg umpire refers it upstairs and the replays roll in to substantiate that Williamson is contained in the crease.

Stumping attraction taken upstairs. It does not appear that Williamson has dragged his ft within the air. Let’s examine what occurs.

16.Three overs (four Runs)

FOUR! This time by the covers. Barely brief and out of doors off, Williamson stays on the again foot and slams it within the hole between lengthy off and deep cowl. The ball goes to the fence.



16.2 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Poor line and punished! Chahal strays on the pads of Williamson. He will get a touch throughout and sweeps it extensive of the fielder within the deep. No likelihood for him to chop it off.



16.1 overs (1 Run)

Flatter ball exterior off, Taylor pushes it in the direction of level for a single.

Yuzvendra Chahal is again on. Three-Zero-19-Zero from him to date.

15.6 overs (1 Run)

Full supply on center, Taylor whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 22 runs have come from the over.

15.5 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Hammered! Taylor is within the temper now! Full supply on center, Taylor lifts it over the lengthy on area for a most.



15.four overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Bang! Brief ball on center, Taylor stands tall after which pulls it over the deep sq. leg area for a biggie.



15.Three overs (four Runs)

FOUR! What’s Chahal doing within the discipline! First let the ball go over his head and now lets the ball go to the boundary. Full supply on center, thrashes it in the direction of deep sq. leg. Chahal comes throughout however fails to cease it. The ball goes into the fence. 150 up.



15.2 overs (1 Run)

Size ball on center, Williamson flicks it to deep sq. leg for a single.

15.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Poor bowling! Brief supply on the pads, Williamson pulls it over the brief fantastic leg fielder for a boundary. Good begin to the over.



