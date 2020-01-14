Newborn Dragged From Operation Theatre, Killed By Stray Dog In UP: Cops

The incident passed off on the metropolis’s Akash Ganga Hospital on Monday (Representational)

Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh:

A new child child was allegedly dragged out of an operation theatre of a non-public hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad and killed by a stray canine, police mentioned on Tuesday.

The incident passed off on the metropolis’s Akash Ganga Hospital on Monday. The child’s mom Kanchan was admitted to the hospital earlier within the day, they mentioned.

Kanchan’s household alleged that they had been by no means confirmed the newborn boy and he was dragged out of the operation theatre and killed by a stray canine owing to finish negligence on the a part of hospital employees, the police mentioned.

A First Data Report or FIR has been filed in opposition to a physician and the hospital administration on a criticism by Kanchan’s husband, Ravi, they mentioned.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Misra mentioned a probe is underway and “action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report”.

On Monday night time, Chief Medical Officer Dr Chandra Shekhar and Metropolis Justice of the Peace Sunil Kumar Singh visited the hospital and sealed it, the police mentioned.

CCTV digital camera recordings have additionally been seized, they mentioned.

The hospital administration rejected the allegations levelled by Kanchan’s household and claimed that her child was stillborn.