Newcastle 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Newcastle United are trying up, not over their shoulder, on the mid-point of the season and can hope to construct on their regular platform.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Full schedule, TV and stay stream data

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every part you’ll want to find out about Newcastle’s 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV data.

Newcastle fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast data and match previews shall be up to date all through the season.

January

11: Wolves v Newcastle (three:00pm)

18: Newcastle v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

21: Everton v Newcastle (7:30pm)

February

1: Newcastle v Norwich (three:00pm)

WINTER BREAK

16: Arsenal v Newcastle (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

22: Crystal Palace v Newcastle (three:00pm)

29: Newcastle v Burnley (three:00pm)

March

7: Southampton v Newcastle (three:00pm)

14: Newcastle v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

21: Newcastle v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

April

four: Bournemouth v Newcastle (three:00pm)

11: Newcastle v West Ham (three:00pm)

18: Manchester Metropolis v Newcastle (three:00pm)

25: Watford v Newcastle (three:00pm)

Could

2: Newcastle v Tottenham (three:00pm)

9: Brighton v Newcastle (three:00pm)

17: Newcastle v Liverpool (three:00pm)

Newcastle package 2019/20

The Magpies revealed their new dwelling shirt for the 2019/20 season, with the standard black and white stripes naturally dominating.

Puma have gone for thicker stripes this season, with their brand and Newcastle’s badge sat centrally on a black background.

Try the Newcastle kits for 2019/20 right here.

⚫️⚪️ Our new 2019/20 dwelling package. Impressed by the heroes of 1969. Pre-order from 9am BST: https://t.co/bQEh10si41 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/OTnyRS5Iaz — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 19, 2019

Newcastle switch information

Performed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Joelinton (Hoffenheim) – £40m

Allan Saint-Maximin (Good) – £16m

Jetro Willems (Frankfurt) – Mortgage £900,00 payment

OUT

Mohamed Diame – Launched

Dan Barlaser (Rotherham) – Mortgage

Ayoze Perez (Leicester) – £30m

Joselu (Alaves) – £2m

Freddie Woodman (Swansea) – Mortgage

Tips on how to watch Newcastle video games on TV and stay streaming

A few of our articles include contextual affiliate hyperlinks. You possibly can help us by clicking on these as we could earn fee if you happen to make a purchase order. There isn’t any further value to you and we by no means enable this to bias our content material.

Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a spread of channels stuffed with stay sport together with prime flight video games every week.

Additionally, you will have the ability to stream matches through the SkyGo app on a spread of gadgets together with smartphones and tablets.

Discover out extra about the perfect Sky packages

NOW TV provides you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.

You will get a Sky Sports activities day go for £eight.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99.

NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Move for simply £eight.99

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.

BT Broadband prospects can add it to their present contracts for an extra £6.00 per 30 days. For brand spanking new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per 30 days.

Try the newest offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the web large wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games stay, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Check out the newest offers for Amazon Prime forward of the brand new season

Newcastle stadium info

Identify: St. James’ Park

Capability: 52,405

Location: Newcastle

12 months opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Newcastle 2019/20 season preview

How will Newcastle fare in 2019/20?

Try our Newcastle season preview