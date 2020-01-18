Newcastle v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Chelsea journey to the North East for a showdown with Newcastle at St James’ Park this weekend.

The Blues are in comparatively strong kind in comparison with a difficult interval heading into the Christmas schedule.

Watch Newcastle v Chelsea with a NOW TV Sky Sports activities day cross

They clung onto their place within the high 4 regardless of a drop-off in performances, and boast a wholesome five-point hole over Manchester United.

Newcastle are winless in 4 – together with three defeats – and are battling a burgeoning damage listing.

As much as 13 gamers are doubts for this one, however Steve Bruce will hope for excellent news on a number of fronts forward of the sport.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces it’s essential learn about the right way to watch the Newcastle v Chelsea recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Newcastle v Chelsea?

Newcastle v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

How one can watch Newcastle v Chelsea on TV and dwell stream

You possibly can watch the sport dwell on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Principal Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Chelsea have kind and rotation choices on their facet.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Willian are more likely to help Tammy Abraham in assault, offering loads of tempo in opposition to an inevitably makeshift Newcastle defence.

Frank Lampard’s males ought to full the job with out an excessive amount of trouble.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-Three Chelsea