Newcastle v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Chelsea journey to the North East for a showdown with Newcastle at St James’ Park this weekend.

The Blues are in comparatively strong type in comparison with a tough interval heading into the Christmas schedule.

They clung onto their place within the prime 4 regardless of a drop-off in performances, and boast a wholesome five-point hole over Manchester United.

Newcastle are winless in 4 – together with three defeats – and are battling a burgeoning damage listing.

As much as 13 gamers are doubts for this one, however Steve Bruce will hope for excellent news on a number of fronts forward of the sport.

What time is Newcastle v Chelsea?

Newcastle v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

Tips on how to watch Newcastle v Chelsea on TV and dwell stream

You may watch the sport dwell on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Who will win?

Chelsea have type and rotation choices on their aspect.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Willian are more likely to help Tammy Abraham in assault, offering loads of tempo in opposition to an inevitably makeshift Newcastle defence.

Frank Lampard’s males ought to full the job with out an excessive amount of trouble.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-Three Chelsea