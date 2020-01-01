Newcastle v Leicester: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Leicester will hope to place their season again on observe following a testing festive interval for Brendan Rodgers’ males.

The Foxes had been convincingly defeated by each Manchester Metropolis and Liverpool both facet of Christmas to take a bit shine off their terrific begin to the marketing campaign.

A weakened Leicester facet toppled West Ham on the London Stadium although as they give the impression of being to rebuild a head of steam.

Newcastle have been flirting with the highest half thus far in 2019/20 however shall be decided to seek out consistency within the bid for a high 10 place.

How to watch the Newcastle v Leicester sport on TV and online.

What time is Newcastle v Leicester?

Newcastle v Leicester will kick off at three:00pm on New 12 months’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

How you can watch Newcastle v Leicester on TV and stay stream

The sport shall be proven stay on BT Sport 2 from 2:45pm.

Who will win?

Leicester had been outplayed of their hardest matches in opposition to Metropolis and Liverpool, however stay a lethal menace.

Many had been rested in opposition to West Ham, which means they’ll be chomping on the bit on Tyneside.

Prediction: Newcastle Zero-2 Leicester