Newest Pokemon movie heading to Netflix on Pokemon Day

The Pokémon Firm Worldwide at this time introduced that the most recent animated Pokémon film will debut globally and solely on Netflix on Pokémon Day, February 27th, exterior of Japan and Korea. “Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution” tells one of the crucial standard tales within the franchise in a brand new CGI animation model. This announcement marks the primary official Pokémon Day 2020 celebration revealed by The Pokémon Firm Worldwide.

Take a look at the all-new trailer right here: https://youtu.be/c2edLO4GxGs

Supply: The Pokemon Firm