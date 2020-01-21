Newest Pokemon movie heading to Netflix on Pokemon Day

News

January 22, 2020
The Pokémon Firm Worldwide at this time introduced that the most recent animated Pokémon film will debut globally and solely on Netflix on Pokémon Day, February 27th, exterior of Japan and Korea. “Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution” tells one of the crucial standard tales within the franchise in a brand new CGI animation model. This announcement marks the primary official Pokémon Day 2020 celebration revealed by The Pokémon Firm Worldwide.

  1. I want this film with Norwegian voices. This trailer with English voices didn’t do it justice in comparison with the Norwegian dub from 1999. Jk x) Norwegian dub was fairly respectable, however I nonetheless want it or else I can’t watch this.

  2. I might’ve gone to the theater for it. Guess I’ll have to attend for Blu Ray.

