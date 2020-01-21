Newest Pokemon movie heading to Netflix on Pokemon Day

Go away a Remark on Latest Pokemon film heading to Netflix on Pokemon Day

The Pokémon Firm Worldwide as we speak introduced that the newest animated Pokémon film will debut globally and solely on Netflix on Pokémon Day, February 27th, exterior of Japan and Korea. “Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution” tells some of the well-liked tales within the franchise in a brand new CGI animation model. This announcement marks the primary official Pokémon Day 2020 celebration revealed by The Pokémon Firm Worldwide.

Take a look at the all-new trailer right here: https://youtu.be/c2edLO4GxGs

Supply: The Pokemon Firm