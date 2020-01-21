Newest Pokemon movie heading to Netflix on Pokemon Day

Skip to content material
The Pokémon Firm Worldwide as we speak introduced that the newest animated Pokémon film will debut globally and solely on Netflix on Pokémon Day, February 27th, exterior of Japan and Korea. “Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution” tells some of the well-liked tales within the franchise in a brand new CGI animation model. This announcement marks the primary official Pokémon Day 2020 celebration revealed by The Pokémon Firm Worldwide.
