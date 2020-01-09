January 9, 2020 | 5:26pm

A rescue employee on the scene of the aircraft crash.

A newlywed couple among the many 176 folks killed within the Iran aircraft crash had been solely on the doomed jet as a result of they stayed longer than deliberate in Iran to choose up their wedding ceremony images, in accordance with their household.

British engineer Saeed Tahmasebi Khademsadi and his new bride Niloofar Ebrahim, each 35, determined to spend the additional days in Tehran after others who traveled to their wedding ceremony had already left, kin advised The Telegraph.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Tahmasebi’s brother-in-law, Amir Vaheat, advised the UK paper of the comfortable couple’s deadly resolution.

“They had been solely in Tehran as a result of they had been ready a number of days for his or her wedding ceremony images earlier than flying house.

“We all left to come back home and were anxious about the situation because of what’s going on in the region.”

Vaheat mentioned he and his sister spoke to the newlyweds 10 minutes earlier than they boarded the Boeing 737 for the primary leg of their journey house to the UK and “everything was fine.”

“Then we heard their flight had gone down. It’s terrible, absolutely terrible,” he advised the paper.

Tahmasebi, a chartered engineer who was finishing a PhD at Imperial Faculty in London, met Ebrahim a 12 months in the past whereas she was finding out for a grasp’s diploma in psychology, the paper mentioned.

They married in December in London earlier than touring again to their native Iran for a second bridal ceremony.

“They were a wonderful, beautiful couple and they were so happy together,” Tahmasebi’s sister, Sally, 41, advised the paper, calling the crash “too terrible for words.”

“Saeed was the nicest guy you could ever find,” she mentioned. “He had the biggest heart and everyone who knew him loved him.”

US officers mentioned Thursday it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian aircraft that crashed moments after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 folks aboard.