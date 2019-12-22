Newport-Mesa school district appeals state fines over rat infestation and other problems

The Newport-Mesa Unified Faculty District has appealed about $20,000 in state fines for numerous office violations at three of its campuses, together with plumbing and upkeep points and a rodent infestation downside at one highschool that was so dangerous it triggered a pupil walkout final 12 months.

The fines are the results of three separate inspections by the California Division of Occupational Security and Well being that had been performed in Could, June and November 2018. The fines had been initially levied final December, however the district is interesting.

District spokeswoman Annette Franco stated Newport-Mesa declined to touch upon the case due to the authorized points concerned.

“We prioritize safety of our students and staff and continually evaluate and improve upon our practices,” she stated.

Cal/OSHA’s investigation was triggered by a criticism filed by the Newport-Mesa Federation of Academics after college students at Newport Harbor Excessive Faculty staged a walkout in April 2018 to protest the rodent downside on the campus.

About 150 college students, chanting and holding indicators bearing slogans similar to “Congrats, we have rats” and “The plague, Part II,” protested in entrance of the campus administration constructing throughout a faculty day.

Academics and college students stated that they had complained for months a few rat infestation on the college’s Dodge Corridor, the place math and world language courses are held. They instructed about stay and lifeless rodents, rat urine and blood from a rat crushed in a lure on and round desks.

Across the identical time, representatives of the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Management District visited the campus, and a county well being employee who was on the college for a routine inspection reported vermin proof elsewhere, together with rat droppings round a cafeteria trash bin.

The district stated on the time that it was limiting rodents’ potential entry by sealing holes in partitions, including screens in vents, putting in sweeps underneath doorways and including rodent-resistant trash cans.

Newport Harbor’s rat issues stretched again to a minimum of 2016, when a number of had been seen and trapped in Dodge Corridor school rooms. Faculty directors blamed that infestation on building work on the college’s stadium and a close-by church, saying it probably drove the pests into the lecture rooms.

Right here is the breakdown of the state fines levied in opposition to the district’s colleges:

*Newport Harbor Excessive Faculty, $2,690: 4 alleged violations, together with “harborage of insects, rodents or other vermin,” failure to confirm hazard evaluation had been achieved for custodians, a scarcity of plans for prevention of employee warmth sickness and a scarcity of a respiratory safety program

*Corona del Mar Center and Excessive colleges, $three,420: 5 alleged violations, together with failure to doc inspections and upkeep of faculty heating, cooling and air flow techniques, blocking electrical gear, and rodent, hazard evaluation and respiratory safety violations much like these alleged at Newport Harbor Excessive

*Costa Mesa Excessive Faculty, $13,095: 9 alleged violations, together with improper chemical storage, an open electrical cupboard, a blocked exit, and rodent, hazard evaluation and respiratory safety points

The largest-ticket issues cited at Costa Mesa Excessive had been for poor water stream in an emergency eyewash station in a science lab and failure to activate the eyewash stations and showers in a number of science school rooms every month to check and flush the strains, as required by state legislation. Eyewashes and showers are meant to rinse off hazardous chemical compounds in case of unintended splattering or different publicity.

Davis is a author for Instances Neighborhood Information.

