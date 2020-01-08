News flash! BBC newsreader whose dress burst open minutes before going on air is saved by colleagues

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

Printed: 06:58 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 07:00 EST, eight January 2020

A BBC newsreader whose costume burst open minutes earlier than happening air was saved by her colleagues patching it up with gaffer tape and bulldog clips.

Factors West anchor Liz Beacon, 43, was drafted in on the final minute to current the night information and rushed house to seize her new and unworn Zara outfit.

However minutes earlier than going reside the zip ‘popped’, leaving the black fitted costume gaping all down her again. With out time to alter, the crew pulled it collectively utilizing large steel bulldog clips and black gaffer tape – and took a photograph to point out Liz.

Liz Beacon, 43, was saved by her colleagues who used large steel bulldog clips and black gaffer tape to tug the costume collectively, earlier than taking a photograph to point out the BBC newsreader

The Factors West anchor seen on air sporting the black costume from Zara, which is held along with tape, sat subsequent to David Garmston. Ms Beacon was drafted in on the final minute

Viewers had no thought of the outfit malfunction once they tuned in to look at the reside broadcast.

Ms Beacon, from Bristol mentioned: ‘I hadn’t worn the costume earlier than and it was a bit sticky once I did the zip up, however I simply thought that was as a result of the costume is kind of a decent fashion anyway.

‘By no means in one million years did I think about it will burst open half an hour later!

The costume, purchased at Cabot Circus buying centre in Bristol, was a birthday present from her mom in December.

Ms Beacon was wanting ahead to debuting it on the programme as a result of it was completely different to her standard presenting outfits.

She managed to remain composed for the complete 30 minute programme along with her costume haphazardly taped and clipped closed behind her.

Viewers had no thought of the outfit malfunction once they tuned into the reside broadcast. Ms Beacon mentioned she was ‘nonetheless fiddling’ with the damaged zip as she went on air

She mentioned Mr Garmston tried to ‘preserve her calm’ whereas sat subsequent to her, including she ‘could not chill out’ for the complete programme and was ‘utterly paranoid’

Ms Beacon mentioned: ‘We go reside on air at 6.30pm and at about 6.10pm I felt this pop and thought, I do not imagine this, I believe the zip has simply gone.

‘I requested the director – one other Liz – to come back and have a look, and when she noticed it, she gasped and mentioned ‘Fast, get me some clips and a few gaffer tape’. I had no different choices. There’s a dressing room right here however I do not retailer any attire in there – that can change any further!

‘There have been three individuals serving to me ultimately, with fellow presenter David Garmston subsequent to me attempting to maintain me calm. It was all fingers to the pump – a director, a fellow presenter and a cameraman, all attempting to assist me within the 20 minutes we had earlier than going reside.’

She added: ‘I used to be nonetheless twiddling with it, reaching behind me, attempting to ensure the tape was caught down, as we went on air.

‘I could not chill out the complete programme, which is most in contrast to me! I stored feeling it transfer, and was utterly paranoid that it will ping open once more.’

She has since spoken to Zara concerning the incident and is liaising with buyer companies within the hope of organising a alternative.