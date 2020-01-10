Newsom proposes new vaping tax based on a product’s nicotine content

Alarmed by an epidemic of youth vaping, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed a brand new California tax on digital cigarette merchandise that use nicotine and threw his help behind a legislative plan to ban all flavored tobacco gross sales by the tip of this 12 months.

Newsom is proposing an extra tax primarily based on nicotine content material that will be $2 for each 40 milligrams of nicotine in a product, which the governor mentioned is equal to the tax on a pack of cigarettes. Included in Newsom’s proposed state funds for 2020-2021, the levy can be carried out starting Jan. 1, 2021, and requires approval by the Legislature.

In saying the plan, the governor cited a spike in vaping by teenagers that was highlighted in a current federal report that estimated 5 million middle- and high-school college students reported utilizing e-cigarettes in a current 30-day interval, a big enhance from three.6 million the 12 months earlier than. Consultants say the brand new tax might make vaping merchandise financially out of attain for some younger shoppers.

“It scares the hell out of me as a parent, hearing what I am hearing — what is happening in middle schools, not just high schools — and I think this vaping tax is long overdue,” Newsom informed reporters on the Capitol, the place he launched his funds.

Newsom’s proposal was unveiled simply days after the Trump administration introduced a partial ban on flavored vaping merchandise and California legislators launched a invoice to completely prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco at retail shops. The state proposal would lengthen to menthol-flavored merchandise, which aren’t coated by the Trump administration’s plan.

The lead creator of the invoice, Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo), welcomed the governor’s endorsement of a ban on flavored merchandise, which he referred to as “the gateway to youth smoking and addiction.”

On Friday, Newsom praised state lawmakers for his or her invoice, noting that the state would “do more than the federal government did on the flavors.”

Tony Abboud, government director of the Vapor Know-how Assn., which represents the business, mentioned Friday that his group shares the governor’s issues about youth vaping, however objects to taxing proposals it regards as unfair.

“It is important to ensure that the taxing of vapor products does not exceed that of similar age-restricted industries such as tobacco, alcohol and cannabis,” Abboud mentioned. “Given the enormous costs on California’s healthcare system caused by smoking, no sound tax policy should encourage smoking and, at the same time, discourage vaping.”

Tobacco merchandise already face state taxes totaling $2.87 per pack of cigarettes in California, and the tax extends to merchandise used for vaping. However vaping merchandise are taxed on the wholesale stage earlier than the merchandise are marked up in value for retail sale, so some teams say they’re undertaxed in contrast with cigarettes.

The brand new vape tax can be along with the present tobacco tax.

The brand new tax is predicted to generate $32 million for the final half of the following fiscal 12 months and the cash will go to enforcement, youth prevention and heathcare workforce applications, in keeping with the governor’s funds.

4 different states — Kansas, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut — in addition to the District of Columbia, even have taxes particularly concentrating on vaping merchandise, whereas different states have basic taxes on tobacco.

Newsom’s proposals have been lauded by Jim Knox, managing director for the American Most cancers Society Most cancers Motion Community in California.

“Typically, a tax increase will deter usage,” Knox mentioned. “I think it’s a promising tool, but I think the really big thing is getting the flavored tobacco off the shelves.”

A coalition of presidency officers and well being teams shaped to push for a statewide flavored tobacco ban applauded the governor’s announcement, saying in a press release that the proposal comes “while the Trump Administration plays electoral politics with the health of our children by advancing half-measures on e-cigarettes.”

