Newspaper tells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to treat the country as a ‘halfway house’

Paper stated Canada ‘not a midway home for anybody trying to get out of Britain whereas remaining a royal’

Comes after PM Justin Trudeau tweeted that the couple ‘had been amongst buddies’

By Sam Greenhill Chief Reporter For The Day by day Mail

Printed: 16:55 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:10 EST, 15 January 2020

As Prince Harry prepares to be reunited along with his spouse and son in Canada, the nation’s greatest newspaper has informed them they don’t seem to be welcome to stay there.

In a scathing editorial, The Globe and Mail stated: ‘Canada just isn’t a midway home for anybody trying to get out of Britain whereas remaining a royal.’

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau tweeted earlier than Christmas that Harry, Meghan and eight-month-old Archie ‘had been amongst buddies, and all the time welcome right here’.

However yesterday the nation’s most influential newspaper condemned the couple’s ‘obscure and evolving plan to maneuver to Canada whereas remaining a part of the Royal Household’, including: ‘The Trudeau authorities’s response must be easy and succinct: No.’

The Globe and Mail has informed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that ‘Canada just isn’t a midway home for anybody trying to get out of Britain whereas remaining a royal’

The Globe and Mail, a conservative paper that historically helps the monarchy, wrote: ‘In the event that they had been peculiar non-public residents, plain previous Harry and Meghan from Sussex, they’d be welcome.

‘However this nation’s distinctive monarchy, and its delicate but important place in our constitutional system, implies that a royal resident – the prince is sixth within the line of succession – just isn’t one thing that Canada can permit. It breaks an unstated constitutional taboo.’

The editorial stated Canada’s relationship to the monarchy was completely different from Britain’s, including: ‘Our royals do not stay right here. They reign from a distance. Near our hearts, removed from our hearths.

‘Canadians like their monarchy, and visits by the Queen and different members of the Royal Household have a tendency to supply outpourings of public enthusiasm.’

However the royals mustn’t ‘arrange a house on the premises’, it stated.

‘Princes should not shipped over right here when no helpful duties will be discovered for them on the opposite aspect of the Atlantic.

‘Canada welcomes individuals of all faiths, nationalities and races, however when you’re a senior member of our Royal Household, this nation can’t develop into your own home.’

The influential newspaper condemned the couple’s ‘obscure and evolving plan to maneuver to Canada whereas remaining a part of the Royal Household’

The Globe and Mail stated it was not a query of cash, writing: ‘It goes deeper than the potential for the feds having to seek out a couple of million additional bucks.’

Canadians are cut up over the royal subject, with some livid about experiences their authorities has supplied to choose up the tab for Harry and Meghan’s safety – which can value tens of millions of kilos a yr.

The Canadian finance minister has insisted that no such discussions have taken place.

Immediately, Prince Harry faces a clumsy return to Buckingham Palace as he hosts the draw there for the Rugby League World Cup.

The Queen just isn’t anticipated to be in residence as Harry undertakes his first main engagement for the reason that royal disaster.

Harry has a number of conferences within the UK early subsequent week, after which he’s anticipated to fly to Vancouver Island the place Meghan and Archie are staying within the £10.7 million villa the place they spent Christmas.