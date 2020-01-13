Next Broken Skull Sessions Guest Revealed

Steve Austin’s Damaged Cranium Classes have produced three nice interviews thus far. The Undertaker, Goldberg, and Kane have all sat down with Stone Chilly. His fourth interview may very well be the perfect but as a result of he shall be interviewing The Finest There Is, The Finest There Was, And The Finest There Ever Will Be.

PW Insider studies that Steve Austin and Bret Hart sat down in Los Angeles for an episode of filming for the Damaged Cranium Classes. It’s unclear when this interview will air.

There are loads of issues that The Hitman and The Rattlesnake will have the ability to speak about. Their iconic WrestleMania 13 match will definitely come up within the dialog. Hopefully, we’ll get all the way down to the underside of whose choice it was for Austin to bleed in that match and if there was actually warmth with Vince McMahon for it.