Next Move To Deport Rohingya Refugees: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Rohingya refugees won’t be able to safe citizenship underneath new legislation: Jitendra Singh

Jammu:

Asserting that the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA) was applied in Jammu and Kashmir the day it was handed by the parliament, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday mentioned the federal government’s subsequent transfer could be relating to the deportation of Rohingya refugees as they won’t be able to safe citizenship underneath the brand new legislation.

He demanded a probe into how the Rohingyas reached and settled down within the northern-most belt of Jammu after passing by a number of states from Bengal.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir the day it was passed (by Parliament). There are no ”ifs” and ”buts”, by implementation (of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jammu and Kashmir), what would happen here is that the next move would be in relation to (the deportation) of Rohingyas,” Mr Singh mentioned.

The minister, who was addressing the officers of the Jammu and Kashmir authorities at a three-day coaching programme on the final fund guidelines, identified that Jammu had a sizeable inhabitants of Rohingyas.

“What will be the plan of their (Rohingyas’) deportation, the Centre is concerned about it. Lists would be prepared. Wherever needed, biometric identity cards will be given, because the Citizenship (Amendment) Act does not give a leverage to Rohingyas,” Mr Singh mentioned.

“They do not belong to the six (religious) minorities (who will be given citizenship under the new law). They do not belong to any of the three (neighbouring) countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan),” he mentioned, including that the Rohingyas got here to the nation from Myanmar and therefore, they must return.

Greater than 13,700 foreigners, together with Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu and Samba districts, the place their inhabitants has elevated by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016, in accordance with authorities information.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act has triggered protests throughout the nation after it was handed by Parliament on December 11.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP), the Jammu and Kashmir Nationwide Panthers Celebration (JKNPP), the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and different social organisations have demanded repatriation of the Rohingyas previously as properly.

Mr Singh demanded a probe into the circumstances that led the Rohingyas to journey such a protracted distance by a number of states from Bengal to the northern-most space of Jammu and settle right here.

“It is for researchers and analysts to know how they came so far from Bengal, travelling through several states. Who paid for their tickets (to Jammu from Bengal),” he mentioned.

Mr Singh questioned whether or not there was a design or political motive behind the Rohingyas settling down in Jammu.