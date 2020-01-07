Next Star Wars film saga will reportedly take place in the past

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you conform to our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

The galaxy far, distant is outwardly going approach, approach again for its upcoming assortment of movies.

A minimum of, that is the phrase that MakingStarWars.internet is reporting. Citing his unnamed informants, the location’s editor-in-chief Jason Ward indicated that the subsequent Star Wars saga will happen in a unique period — “The High Republic” period, set 400 years earlier than the beginning of the Skywalker saga.

For context, Ward famous that his sources previous him the Excessive Republic period is located on the Star Wars timeline after the institution of the Sith “Rule of Two” philosophy that mandates solely two Sith Lords can exist at one time and after Yoda turns into a Jedi (however earlier than he is the sensible previous Grasp as followers have identified him so far).

Ward then acknowledged that, based mostly on what he is heard in regards to the Excessive Republic period, it is “going to be a rich and lush era to explore,” and that Star Wars content material that exists exterior the movie franchise will “tie in more effectively” with the brand new collection of flicks than it has previously. It is unclear which characters — if any — from the Skywalker saga will characteristic within the new saga, however Ward talked about that there shall be each Jedi and non-Jedi heroes on the forefront. From our vantage level, it appears doubtless that Yoda will seem in some capability (he was 900 years previous in Return of the Jedi, so he’d actually be alive within the so-called Excessive Republic), and that the Star Wars sequel trilogy character Maz Kanata would possibly do the identical.