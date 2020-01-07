Next Step In Rusev & Bobby Lashley Feud Revealed

Bobby Lashley and Lana completed getting married this week on WWE Uncooked. Subsequent week Lashley plans on ending issues along with his new spouse’s ex-husband.

Bobby Lashley wished a chunk of Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute appeared “via satellite” from some tropical location as an alternative of displaying as much as Uncooked. This solely made issues extra irritating for Lashley.

A match was set subsequent week for Uncooked. Lashley will face Rusev, however they won’t be alone. Lana can be in Bobby Lashley’s nook. Afterward, Liv Morgan revealed that she can be in Rusev’s nook as nicely.