Next Time Invite Finance Minister To Pre-Budget Meet: Congress To BJP

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not current because the Prime Minister met economists

New Delhi:

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her absence at a pre-budget assembly with economists and consultants on the Niti Aayog which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Here’s a suggestion, next budget meeting, consider inviting the Finance Minister,” the Congress mentioned on its official Twitter deal with, utilizing the hashtag “FindingNirmala”.

“How many men does it take to do a woman’s job,” the opposition social gathering mentioned in one other tweet, utilizing the identical hashtag.

By the way, whereas Nirmala Sitharaman was absent, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have been current on the PM’s pre-budget assembly.

The Congress tagged a tweet of the BJP that mentioned the finance ministry has invited recommendations for the Union Finances 2020-21.

“Citizens from all walks of life are welcome to be a part of this exercise,” the tweet on the BJP twitter deal with mentioned.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not current because the Prime Minister met economists, personal fairness and enterprise capitalists, enterprise leaders and agri consultants at Niti Aayog and known as for focussed efforts from all stakeholders to realize the goal of almost doubling the dimensions of the Indian economic system to USD 5 trillion by 2024.

BJP sources mentioned Sitharaman was holding pre-budget conferences with social gathering employees on the BJP headquarters at the moment.