Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers: Shona has amnesia, plus Fiz is in crisis – 13-17 January 2020

Coronation Avenue star Julia Goulding has had probably the most elaborate maternity depart exit within the present’s historical past. Often, actresses who’ve valiantly spent months concealing being pregnant bumps behind more and more massive purses or chunky-knit sweaters discover their characters immediately known as upon to help off-screen sick relations. However there’s been nothing so mundane for Shona.

After getting shot on Christmas Day, it appeared as if she’d be in a coma for your complete time that Goulding is away. Now comes an unexpected complication: Shona is ready to regain consciousness, but it surely quickly turns into clear that she now not recognises David.

If, like me, you shudder on the prospect of a memory-loss twist (primarily since you’re nonetheless scarred by Teri Bauer’s amnesia in 24), you’ll little question already be groaning. As a result of it might take as much as a yr earlier than Shona reveals any signal of enchancment, which, I’m guessing, might be the interval that Goulding could also be absent. Handy, eh?

Those that really feel like jeering each time that Geoff seems on display can have loads of cause to boo when he tells Yasmeen’s pals that she’s an alcoholic. However will she likes of Cathy and Brian be taken in by his lies? One factor’s for sure: an already suspicious Alya received’t be duped so simply and finally ends up making an attempt to persuade her gran to contradict Geoff.

And talking of malignant schemers, we even have nanny from hell Jade making an attempt to make sure that Fiz is left with nothing. First, she focused her youngsters, now she’s making an attempt to get Fiz kicked out of the household house because the investigation of the social care crew ramps up.