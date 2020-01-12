Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers: Moira takes a break, plus Jai’s drugs crisis – 13-17 January 2020

Cleaning soap heroines have been hitting the bottle of late, with Moira on Emmerdale and Linda on EastEnders each repeatedly downing overflowing glasses of wine and passing out on kerbs or in ditches. It’s been like Shane Meadows’s The Virtues with added lipstick and heels. And I maintain picturing a WhatsApp group the place they tip one another off concerning the newest grocery store booze offers.

Now, although, Moira tells Cain that she’s come to say goodbye to him as a result of she’s going to stick with Nana Barton for some time. It’s the most effective place for her. Regardless of having by no means been seen on display, a visit to see Nana Barton is the Emmerdale equal of a visit to the Betty Ford clinic. I’ve a psychological picture of her as this aged, fluffy-haired smart counsellor, although with a core of metal. In spite of everything, she by no means bothered to attend the funerals of each her sons, two of her grandchildren and her daughter-in-law. Discuss robust love.

As quickly because it was introduced that an outside pursuits centre could be opening within the village, I began gleefully envisaging scenes of catastrophe. The bridge of an aerial walkway snapping beneath Nate’s ft. Or a climbing wall collapsing onto all the teenager characters. However what I didn’t predict was all these business-blah tensions behind the scenes.

For example, I’ve misplaced depend of the scenes we’ve had that includes Kim Tate barking, “Do I have to come down there and sort this myself?” right into a phone earlier than slamming down the receiver and rolling her eyes. And Thursday’s double invoice sees the strain turning into an excessive amount of for an already stressed Jai Sharma, who realises that he wants to tug an all-nighter within the workplace to satisfy a urgent deadline. Therefore him placing in an order for a “special” pizza – one which comes full with a bag of cocaine.

Will Jai succumb to temptation? (It’s a cleaning soap, so what do you reckon?)